Channel 5 has commissioned a two-part series following the fascinating, everyday lives of bees.

The Secret Life of Bees is an intimate portrayal of one of our most highly-valued insects.

Steve Backshall:

“Learning to keep bees might be the most wholesome enterprise I’ve ever taken on! I can’t wait to immerse my family in the wonderful world of the bee, and connect to the challenges they face in the modern world.”

The films will follow British naturalist and explorer Steve Backshall showing us what it takes to be a beekeeper when he becomes an apiarist for the first time, as well as exploring the importance of the 270 different bee species in Britain, showcasing the marvels of their societies; examining the importance of their existence through history; and delving into the science and cutting edge research being conducted into these fascinating creatures.

Without bees and other pollinators, our food security would be seriously compromised – they are vital to the well-being of the UK and the planet.

“This project is very close to my heart,” commented Kit Morey, Commissioning Editor Channel 5. “Bees are incredible, not only can they survive underwater for a week – yes that is true – they are vital to our entire ecology. Our series will dig deep into the ecosystems of these extraordinary and BEE-utiful insects, helping us to gain a deeper understanding of how they not just support each other – but more importantly – how WE can support them.”