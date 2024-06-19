Connect with us

Crowded House to tour UK this October

Crowded House to tour UK this October

Published on

Iconic rock band Crowded House have this week announced Gravity Stairs UK and Europe tour kicking off this October.

With stops in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Brighton and Birmingham before continuing across Europe.

Tour news follows the release of Crowded Houses’ acclaimed 8th studio album Gravity Stairs, their first release since 2021’s Dreamers Are Waiting. Produced by the band with Steven Schram, the album shows Crowded House in its current incarnation — Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, and Finn’s sons Elroy and Liam — as sharp as ever, feeling musically adventurous, and still capable of reaching the staggering highs that have made them an international favorite.

Gravity Stairs UK and European Tour will showcase the band’s musical evolution and commitment to delivering thought-provoking and inspiring sounds that resonate with fans old and new.

Gravity Stairs Tour

Tuesday 8th October                     Manchester, U.K.                           Co-op Live
Wednesday 9th October              Glasgow, UK                                   OVO Hydro
Friday 11th October                       London, UK                                     The O2
Saturday 12th October                 Brighton, UK                                    Brighton Centre
Monday 14th October                   Dublin, IRE                                      3Arena
Wednesday 16th October            Bournemouth, UK                         International Center
Thursday 17th October                 Birmingham, UK                            Utilita Arena
Saturday 19th October                 Brussels, BE                                    Cirque Royal
Monday 21st October                   Cologne, GE                                    Carlswerk Victoria
Tuesday 22nd October                  Tilburg, NL                                       013
Friday 25th October                       Barcelona, ES                                 Sant Jordi Club
Sunday 27th October                    Madrid, ES                                       Palacio Vistalegre

Tickets go on general sale Friday 21st June at 9am BST via Livenation.co.uk

