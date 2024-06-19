Iconic rock band Crowded House have this week announced Gravity Stairs UK and Europe tour kicking off this October.

With stops in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Brighton and Birmingham before continuing across Europe.

Tour news follows the release of Crowded Houses’ acclaimed 8th studio album Gravity Stairs, their first release since 2021’s Dreamers Are Waiting. Produced by the band with Steven Schram, the album shows Crowded House in its current incarnation — Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, and Finn’s sons Elroy and Liam — as sharp as ever, feeling musically adventurous, and still capable of reaching the staggering highs that have made them an international favorite.

Gravity Stairs UK and European Tour will showcase the band’s musical evolution and commitment to delivering thought-provoking and inspiring sounds that resonate with fans old and new.

Gravity Stairs Tour

Tuesday 8th October Manchester, U.K. Co-op Live

Wednesday 9th October Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

Friday 11th October London, UK The O2

Saturday 12th October Brighton, UK Brighton Centre

Monday 14th October Dublin, IRE 3Arena

Wednesday 16th October Bournemouth, UK International Center

Thursday 17th October Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

Saturday 19th October Brussels, BE Cirque Royal

Monday 21st October Cologne, GE Carlswerk Victoria

Tuesday 22nd October Tilburg, NL 013

Friday 25th October Barcelona, ES Sant Jordi Club

Sunday 27th October Madrid, ES Palacio Vistalegre

Tickets go on general sale Friday 21st June at 9am BST via Livenation.co.uk