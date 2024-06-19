As the 31st edition of Sheffield DocFest 2024 drew to a close at the weekend, this year’s winners were announced at an awards ceremony at Sheffield’s Crucible Playhouse…

This year saw 48 World Premieres, 14 International Premieres, 17 European Premieres, 28UK Premieres from 56 countries of production.

The festival, running 12-17 June, saw public attendance rise by more than 20% compared to 2023. International industry attendance also rose with 2283 delegates from 73 countries attending the six-day festival in person (up from 60 countries in 2023). 179 Industry Representatives from 128 companies and 24 countries took more than 1031 in-person meetings with 49 selected projects and 16 ‘talents’ over the course of the festival market days.

The festival, in partnership with Showroom Cinema, will continue to engage with the documentary community in Sheffield with the monthly DocNights screening Programme, which is dedicated to championing the work of documentary filmmakers and bringing documentary cinema to audiences all year round. Other year-round programmes to come in 2024/2025 include the continuation of monthly documentary screening programmes in London and a new programme of regional screenings in preparation for Rotherham Children’s Capital of Culture 2025.

The full winners are on the next page…