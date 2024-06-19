Ten tips for a travel fans…

Travel experts reveal that using flexible search tools and setting fare alerts are crucial for discovering spontaneous travel opportunities Ski Vertigo, a leading travel expert, has provided ten tips to help travellers secure the best last-minute offers and enjoy a budget-friendly trip.

By following these tips, you can effectively navigate the world of last-minute travel deals, ensuring that you find the best possible rates and enjoy a smooth, budget-friendly trip.

1 – Use Flexible Search Tools: Websites like Skyscanner and Google Flights offer flexible search options that let you explore flight possibilities without specifying exact dates or destinations. The “Everywhere” search on Skyscanner and the flexible dates feature on Google Flights help you identify the cheapest last-minute travel options available, allowing for spontaneous and budget-friendly trips.

2 – Follow Airlines and Travel Sites on Social Media: Many airlines and travel deal websites use social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to promote last-minute sales and special discounts. By following these accounts, you can receive real-time updates on flash sales and exclusive offers. Some airlines even have specific accounts dedicated to deals, such as @FlyerTalkDeals on Twitter.

3 – Set Fare Alerts: Fare alert tools on platforms like Kayak, Skyscanner, or Google Flights notify you when prices drop for your desired destinations. By setting up these alerts, you can stay informed about sudden discounts and jump on last-minute deals as soon as they become available, ensuring you don’t miss out on cost-saving opportunities.

4 – Use Deal Websites: Websites like Lastminute.com, Secret Escapes, and Travelzoo frequently offer exclusive last-minute deals on flights, hotels, and holiday packages. Regularly checking these sites can lead to significant savings, as they often negotiate special rates that aren’t available elsewhere. These deals can be particularly advantageous for spontaneous travellers.

5 – Download Travel Apps: Travel apps such as Hopper, Kayak, and Expedia often feature exclusive mobile-only deals and last-minute discounts. These apps provide a convenient way to search for and book travel arrangements quickly. Hopper, for instance, predicts the best times to book flights, while Kayak and Expedia offer comprehensive search tools for flights, hotels, and car rentals.

6 – Consider Package Deals: Package deals that bundle flights, accommodation, and sometimes car rentals can offer substantial savings. Websites like Jet2holidays and British Airways Holidays specialise in these packages, providing attractive last-minute options. These bundles often come at a lower price than booking each component separately, making them an economical choice for last-minute travellers.

7 – Travel Mid-Week: Travelling on Tuesdays and Wednesdays can be cheaper than on weekends due to lower demand. Airlines and hotels often offer reduced rates for mid-week travel, making it an ideal time for last-minute trips. Additionally, tourist attractions and activities may be less crowded during the week, enhancing your travel experience.

8 – Be Open to Multiple Stops: Flights with layovers are generally cheaper than direct flights. Being flexible with your route can lead to significant savings, especially for international travel. Use flight search engines to compare prices for direct and connecting flights, and consider the overall cost and travel time to determine the best option for your budget and schedule.

9 – Use Last-Minute Hotel Apps: Apps like HotelTonight and LateRooms specialise in finding last-minute hotel deals. These apps collaborate with hotels to fill unsold rooms at discounted rates, often providing significant savings for same-day bookings. They also offer a curated selection of quality hotels, making it easier to find suitable accommodations quickly.

10 – Leverage Loyalty Programmes: Joining airline and hotel loyalty programmes can provide valuable benefits, particularly for last-minute travel. Accumulated points and miles can be redeemed for flights, hotel stays, or upgrades, often with minimal notice. Loyalty programme members may also receive exclusive offers, priority booking, and other perks that enhance their travel experience and save money.

A spokesperson from Ski Vertigo:

“When planning last-minute trips, using incognito mode or clearing your browser cookies can prevent dynamic pricing from inflating costs based on your search history. Travel websites often track your visits and may increase prices when they detect repeated searches for the same route. By browsing in incognito mode or clearing your cookies, you can see the most unbiased, potentially lower prices for flights and accommodations.

“For more ways to save money on your travels, consider using credit cards that offer travel rewards or cashback on travel-related purchases. Many UK-based credit cards provide substantial points or cashback when you book flights, hotels, or car rentals. These rewards can add up quickly, especially if you use your card for everyday expenses, allowing you to redeem them for travel discounts or free flights and stays. By combining these strategies with careful planning and flexible travel dates, you can make the most of last-minute travel opportunities without breaking the bank.”