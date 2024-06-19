Indies have been offered funding for development production…

Welsh public service broadcaster S4C and research and development consortium Media Cymru have today announced the names of nine production companies who will receive up to £10,000 in development funding as part of an ambitious global formats scheme.

Iwan England, S4C’s Head of Unscripted:

“S4C has built a track record of commissioning successful formats in recent years. Several selling to other broadcasters and territories, and we want to build on that success. This scheme aims to find the sweet spot between what works for S4C’s audiences, what the global formats market is looking for and Media Cymru’s emphasis on innovation through research and development.

“It’s been a creative and a collaborative experience, and I can’t wait to see the ideas once they’ve been fully developed.”

The successful companies will receive funding and expert assistance to develop format ideas over the next three months, with S4C looking to pilot at least one of the successful pitches.

The successful companies are Wildflame Productions, Rondo Media, Chwarel Cyfyngedig, Little Bird Films, Orchard Media and Events Group, Cardiff Productions, Tomos TV, Ty’r Draig and Boom.

The announcement follows two training camps that were designed by partners at University of South Wales (USW) to equip potential applicants with up-to-date market intelligence and detailed advice about format development.

The camps, run by Grand Scheme Media had input from format experts such as former director of Global Entertainment at Fremantle Rob Clark, K7 Media’s Clare Thompson, and Former Head of Comedy Entertainment at UKTV Iain Coyle.

Producers were also presented with audience data and commissioning insights from S4C’s Head of Unscripted, Iwan England, and Head of S4C’s Commercial Content Fund, Claire Urquhart.

S4C’s Iwan England:

“The TV industry is experiencing so much turbulence at the moment, and I think this combination of training, information sharing, investment and ongoing support is a great response and a way of bridging the local and the global.”