Rosie is back for a third series on the free streaming service U and free-to-air channel U&DAVE this summer.

The UKTV Original series, hosted by Rosie Jones, will once again welcome a host of up-and-coming comedic talent, intertwined with some returning comedians.

Rosie Jones:

“Has it been a year already? I can’t wait to be back hosting the funniest show on television this summer. As you know by now, although the series is named after me, it isn’t all about me. I am looking forward to introducing everyone to some of the most exciting comedians on to the circuit. Bring it on, Baby!”

Rosie Jones’s Disability Comedy Extravaganza followed the incredibly successful, UKTV Disabled Comedian’s Showcase which took place in October 2021 in front of an industry audience.

Inspired by the success of the showcase, the Disability Comedy Extravaganza was born as part of UKTV’s continuing commitment to provide a platform for diverse and underrepresented talent. The previous series starred Cerys Bradley, Eshaan Akbar, Harriet Dyer, Jamie MacDonald, Jo Coffey, Joe Wells, Joshua Robertson, Marjolein Robertson, Markus Birdman, Matty Oxley, McClaine Beirne and Spring Day.

Paula Fitzgerald, head of digital content, UKTV:

“Rosie Jones’s Disability Comedy Extravaganza is an incredible addition to our growing slate of content, as we prepare for the launch of U this summer. We are thrilled to have the show back for a third series.”

Rosie Jones’s Disability Comedy Extravaganza is a UKTV Original commission and will stream for free on U and air on U&DAVE this summer.