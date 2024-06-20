Tim Smith is joining Jazz FM to present the station’s Summer Book Club…

Previously, as part of Steve Wright in the Afternoon, Tim was co-host of the Radio 2 Book Club so comes with an understanding of the audiences’ need of a what makes a brilliant book club Bauer Radio Group note.

Tim Smith:

“I’m delighted to be hosting the Jazz FM Summer Book Club. I’m an avid reader, especially of contemporary literature, so I’m excited to be focusing on that and hearing from a wide variety of authors. Hopefully I’ll be able to provide some great suggestions for both the listeners and my own summer reading lists! It’s a sad moment to be taking over from Jamie under such sad circumstances, but hopefully I can do him proud.”

Across the Summer, Tim will be joined by some of the biggest names in the literary world as he dives between the covers of the best new and award-winning books that are a must-have addition to your summer reading list. Every Saturday from 9am there’ll be interviews with a fiction and non-fiction author, plus, each week a different writer will share their essential jazz favourite to round off the show.

He’ll kick things off with a pair of prize-winning authors, including the winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2024 and this year’s recipient of the Indie Book Award for Non Fiction. Elsewhere in the series, he’ll be joined by bestselling Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh, who’ll tell us what to expect from the latest instalment in his Crime series, ‘Resolution’, while renowned music critic Ann Powers tells all about her exploration of the life and career of a musical icon with ‘Travelling: On the Path of Joni Mitchell’. Also, Daniel Handler, better known as bestselling author Lemony Snicket, shares tales from his new memoir, ‘And Then? And Then? What Else?’

Tim is not new to Jazz FM, having been heard across the station hosting ad hoc holiday cover and his own occasional ‘Jazz on Screen’ series which will also be returning for a short run soon, while the book club used to be presented by Jamie Crick until his death last summer.

Summer Book Club returns on Saturday 22nd June for a ten-week run.