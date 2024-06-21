Katie Piper OBE, bestselling author, TV presenter, and activist, is publishing her new children’s book Together We Are Stronger – part of her Teeny Mouse series – a heartwarming tale that teaches children to celebrate diversity and difference. Do let me know if you’d be interested in an interview with Katie?

Together We Are Stronger is the second book in Piper’s Teeny Mouse series, designed for young readers aged 3-5. The first book in the series, All You Need – also published by SPCK in 2023 – follows the main character Teeny Mouse, as she overcomes fear and self-doubt to go on the adventure of her dreams. A third book in the Teeny Mouse series is due to be published in 2025.

Piper wrote All You Need to foster confidence and self-belief in children, reassuring them that it’s OK to feel anxious sometimes. In her follow-up book, Together We Are Stronger, which continues the tale of Teeny Mouse, she offers a heart-warming lesson about the beauty and power of diversity.

In Together We Are Stronger, Teeny Mouse spots an incredibly tasty fruit tree – but it’s far off in the distance, and she knows she will never make it on her own. Only with the help of the different animals Teeny meets along the way, each with their own unique abilities, can they all reach the tree and enjoy a feast together. Uplifting and empowering, with vibrant illustrations by artist Tilia Rand-Bell, Together We Are Stronger teaches children to celebrate each other’s diverse gifts and talents, and use them as part of a team.

Katie Piper says: “I have loved writing Together We Are Stronger, which underlines a message very close to my own heart – the power of unity in difference, and the importance of celebrating diversity.

“My adult titles, A Little Bit of Faith and A Little Bit of Hope are packed full of bite-sized affirmations – each one offering nuggets of encouragement for the most difficult days. As a mother, I know that children respond just as well to messages of hope as adults do. Growing self-confidence and strength is an essential cornerstone during formative years.

“The Teeny Mouse series is my way of reaching a much younger audience with the same affirmations that have transformed my own life. Doing this through stories with the illustrations from Tilia means that children can really engage with and relate to them. Children are the future, and every day I see the important difference it makes when we remind them that they are loved, special and worthy, because of – not in spite of – their unique selves. Little ones are growing up in what can feel like a very divided world, with a million competing messages about what to do and who to be.

“I hope that parents and children will read Together We Are Stronger and understand the beauty of respecting each other’s differences, putting our individual talents together, and uniting to create something beautiful.”

Together We Are Stronger will be published by SPCK on the 18th July 2024 (Starshine Books; £7.99).