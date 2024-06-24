Ms. Lauryn Hill is continuing where she left off – once again reuniting with The Fugees, to co-headline an extension of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour…

The gigs honour the landmark album that was just named the best album of all time by Apple Music. The tour will feature music from The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill, The Score and more.

Kicking off August 9th stateside, the 21-date tour will include two UK dates – in Manchester and London.

£2 from each ticket sold will go to the MLH Fund to benefit a list of local and worldwide organizations benefiting initiatives concerning Mental Health, Women’s Wellness, Community Small Business Development, Education and more throughout the diaspora.

The impact that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill had on music, fashion, and American and world culture is immeasurable and continues to influence the world’s biggest artists. Entered into the Library of Congress in 2015, Ms. Hill and her Diamond-certified album achieved numerous firsts including being the first ever Hip Hop album to receive an Album Of The Year Grammy Award, being the first woman to be nominated for 10 Grammy awards in one year and being the first woman to win 5 Grammys in one night.

UPCOMING LIVE UK DATES

Sat Oct 12 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Mon Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2