OTD, June 28th 1973

Tony Maycock spoke with three clairvoyants – Connie Hepplethwaite, Arthur Barnes and Irene Hanson about their unusual gift and how they use it.

Hanson talks about her business of palm reading and she is seen with a businessman client. Barnes describes it as a hobby which he does make money from and Hepplewaite talks about how she discovered her gift at a young age – she is seen reading tea leaves.