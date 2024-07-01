The annual creative season can be experienced with ITVX…

The magic, chaos and hilarity of the Edinburgh Fringe will be streamed directly to viewers on ITVX this summer in four special shows.

This will be the real Edinburgh experience in a venue at the heart of the Fringe with new line-ups each night featuring some of the most exciting comics and breakthrough stars of 2024.

Audiences will be immersed into the anarchic and irreverent atmosphere as if they were in the rooms themselves – it’s all streamed live on ITVX and available to catch up with for 30 days afterwards.