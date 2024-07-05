Gru faces a new nemesis…

In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru, the world’s favourite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League agent, returns for an exciting, bold new era of Minions mischief in Illumination’s Despicable Me 4.

Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (WILL FERRELL) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (SOFÍA VERGARA), and the family is forced to go on the run, take on new identities, and begin new lives in the picturesque town of Mayflower.

The film features fresh new characters voiced by JOEY KING, STEPHEN COLBERT and CHLOE FINEMAN. PIERRE COFFIN returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and STEVE COOGAN returns as Silas Ramsbottom.

Packed with non-stop action and filled with Illumination’s signature subversive humour, Despicable Me 4 continues the story that centres on the unconventional journey of a supervillain-turned-parent and the irrepressible charm of the Minions strikes a chord by celebrating the transformative power of love and family.

“Since we released the first Despicable Me in 2010, our audience has grown up with these movies,” Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri says. “We have fans who watched as children and are now teenagers, while others who were teenagers then are now young parents. With each new movie, we approach it with the same level of intention and aspiration as we did with the first. Our creative team, from directors and writers to actors and artists, strives for originality and excellence and is always mindful of our audience’s expectations. We’re committed to upholding the standard our fans expect and ensuring each film brings joy and laughter. We’re incredibly grateful for their loyalty over this fifteen-year journey. I take tremendous pride in Despicable Me and its sequels. Being part of movies that resonate deeply across generations and cultures, bringing genuine happiness, is truly remarkable.”

Central to the franchise’s success is Chris Renaud, whose visionary storytelling and world-building prowess have been instrumental in shaping its identity. From its inception, Renaud has shaped the narrative landscape of Despicable Me with depth and authenticity, crafting worlds that seamlessly blend the fantastical with the familiar.

Renaud emphasizes that sustaining the long-running franchise hinges on maintaining its freshness. “Our goal is to cater to the audience’s affection for these characters while infusing new elements to invigorate the narrative,” Renaud says. “Similar to the depth of the characters in the James Bond franchise, we delve into Gru’s world of supervillains and heroes, intricately woven with his family life. Each instalment presents new challenges for Gru, both professionally and personally, ensuring a dynamic and engaging storyline that keeps audiences returning to the theatre.”

The script for Despicable Me 4 benefited from the contributions of series veteran Ken Daurio and Emmy-winner Mike White, known for his work on The White Lotus and Illumination’s Migration.

Upon delving into the film’s script, Renaud found parallels with his own experiences. “The family’s turmoil in having to relocate struck a chord with me,” Renaud says. “It reminded me of my own experiences of moving as a teenager. The script cleverly explores the challenges that come with integrating into a new environment, which I think will resonate with many. While not everyone juggles the complexities of secret identities alongside relocation, Mike’s trademark blend of comedy and drama shines in this story.”

In shaping the comedic essence of the film, the team drew inspiration from comedy classics. “We’ve always looked to Warner Brothers cartoons, Buster Keaton’s timeless humour and Peter Sellers’ irreverent charm for comedic inspiration,” Renaud says. “These influences set the tone for humour right from the start. It’s that blend of physical comedy, playful yet silly, that made our films stand out, especially in an animated world where that kind of humour wasn’t the norm back when Despicable Me came out.”

The inclusion of newcomers in the creative team infused Despicable Me 4 with renewed energy, ensuring its place alongside its predecessors while carving a unique path. “Listening to the team’s ideas and inspiring them to deliver their best has been key,” Renaud says. “These ideas often elevate scenes from great to exceptional, and that collaborative spirit defines our journey in crafting Despicable Me 4.”

In the world of Despicable Me, the music plays a vital role in interweaving the narrative with equal parts mischief and heart. Amidst the record-breaking success of the franchise, Grammy Award-winning composer Heitor Pereira has been the creative force behind the films’ iconic musical scores, including the latest instalment, Despicable Me 4.

Pereira’s collaboration with Pharrell Williams has been instrumental in shaping the musical identity of the franchise. Williams’s original songs, including ‘Despicable Me,’ ‘Happy,’ and ‘Just A Cloud Away,’ among many others, have become emblematic of the Despicable Me brand.

Despicable Me 4 will feature a new original song from Williams, that reflects the double life that Gru leads in the film. “Gru is trying to live in peace in American suburbia, yet has to uproot his family to go on the run from his new enemies,” Williams says. “His family starts to catch on despite his efforts to hide the danger. The song is about struggling with keeping his identity as a secret agent despite wanting to be honest with his family.”