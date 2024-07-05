It’s not just the Labour Party celebrating tonight…

Sky News coverage of the 2024 General Election that saw the Conservative Party and the SNP perform abysmally, while Labour swept to victory with a massive majority, also proved a success for the news channel.

Kay Burley and Sophy Ridge led Sky’s coverage and were joined by Political Editor Beth Rigby, Sunday show presenter Sir Trevor Phillips, and data and economics editor Ed Conway. Mayor of Greater Manchester, and former Labour MP, Andy Burnham will join former MSP and Leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Baroness Ruth Davidson who offered expert analysis.

Sky News’ TV share was up 29% on the 2019 GE coverage in a hotly-contested linear TV environment. It was Kay Burley’s 12th UK General Election she has worked on while Professor Michael Thrasher was back to lead the Sky News psephology team, as he has done at every election since 1989.

At 10pm the news channel had a combined peak of 2.5 million across TV, O&O and YouTube as they showed the exit poll and winner of the race for No. 10 with an immersive to-scale AR Downing Street.

As of midday Friday, they have had 4.8 million livestream views on Sky News O&O, YouTube and TikTok while the Sky News website and App had nearly 24 million page views and over 2.07 million livestream views between 9pm-9am.

On an average hour, people using digital products/content was up 33% on 2019 and on Sky News and Sky Showcase the General Election coverage reached a total of 2.5 million viewers between 9pm-2am, with peak of 742k at 10pm across both channels.