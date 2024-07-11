This August, the City of Manchester will welcome SCENE, a new LGBTQ+ Film and TV festival.

SCENE Film and TV festival is a Manchester Pride Festival official partner event produced by Manchester Accommodation BID and will feature screenings of beloved classics, recent queer content, and exclusive premieres of new series, features, and shorts.

Mark Fletcher, CEO of Manchester Pride, said:

“As the programme for Manchester Pride Festival expands, we are pleased to welcome this fresh, new event. There are many different ways that LGBTQ+ people like to celebrate Pride. And, having consulted with our communities we recognise the potential for this exciting showcase and celebration of LGBTQ+ Film & TV and the incredible talent involved in the creation of these important stories.”

The festival line-up includes Q&As, interviews, special guests, and parties.

From August 16th to 22nd, a variety of events will be held at well-known locations throughout the city, such as HOME, The People’s History Museum, New Century Hall, and the Gay Village. The exclusive opening night will feature a celebration panel and after-party to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the influential drama Queer as Folk, with writer Russell T. Davies among those in attendance.

There will also be special screening of BBC hit drama, Lost Boys & Fairies, made by Leeds-based production company Duck Soup Films. The heartfelt series follows couple Gabriel and Andy as they navigate self-discovery and mend broken family ties on their path to becoming parents. Following the screening, there will be a question and answer session with writer Daf James and star of the series Sion Daniel Young.

Festival partner HOME is set to pay tribute to the iconic John Waters with showings of Pink Flamingos and Female Trouble. And on Saturday night, get ready for ‘The Filthiest Carnival Alive’ at the venue, featuring raucuous drag queens, circus acts, DJs, and side stalls all inspired by Waters’ unique style.

New Sky documentary Striking With Pride: United at the Coalface, will be showing at The People’s History Museum. The production explores the unlikely alliance forged between the gay men and lesbians of London, and the striking miners of South Wales, between the 1984 and 1985 London Prides.

Other highlights include Emmy Award nominee and longtime activist David Weissman in residence at SCENE for special screenings, Q&As and events discussing his seminal documentaries about San Fransisco in the 70s and 80s, We Were Here and The Cockettes. The Pink Screening Room at YES will showcase the best features and shorts of the year alongside Q&As and panels from the top LGBTQ+ creatives behind them.

Additionally, Manchester’s “last lesbian bar” Vanilla will screen The Lesbian Bar Project: FLINTA, followed by an unmissable Q&A with filmmaker Erica Rose, and a party featuring Mancunian sapphic DJ talent.

All events will be priced at £15 or less with profits going to Manchester Pride Charity.

Head of Events at CityCo (producers of SCENE Festival), Gary Williams, said:

“We are excited to bring this celebration of LGBTQ+ Film & TV to Manchester as part of Manchester Pride’s festivities. SCENE promises a week of solidarity, diversity, and enjoyment. LGBTQIA+ representation on screen allows us to share our stories, break down barriers, and grow our community. We can’t wait to champion queer content and celebrate together this summer.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.scenefestival.com.