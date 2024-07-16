Launching on the very last day of the school term, dynamic, new pop up youth space, The Zone, are inviting young people to celebrate the start of the summer holidays in Lincoln’s City Square with a selection of amazing activities including Parkour with Lincolnshire YMCA, DJ skills sessions, a Street Dance session lead by the Hub Dance Team and FREE Bubble Tea from Bubble Kiss!

Zest, the Lincoln based award-winning arts organisation behind the project, have pulled together an opening weekend packed full of activities to showcase The Zone, a space that’s been made for young people from the ideas of young people. The free-to-attend, pop up youth club for 11-18s will take residence across different parts of Lincoln this summer, and is set to help young people who are “desperate for opportunities to be supported, lead, seen and heard” according to Zest Artistic Director, Toby Ealden.

“We’ve been speaking to young people about what they’d love their summer at The Zone to look like and we’re really excited to be launching with a weekend packed full of free activities that will give Lincoln’s young people a taste of what’s to come over the holidays. We can’t wait for Lincoln’s young people to get in The Zone and start celebrating summer with us.” – Zest Artistic Director, Toby Ealden

Taking place at The Zone’s first location this summer, Lincoln’s City Square, opening weekend activities will run from 3pm-6pm on Friday 19 July and 1pm to 6pm on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21. Visitors will be able to join in activities including DJ skills and Street Dance sessions, Table Tennis, Gaming, Crafts, Book Zone, Lego, Board Games, Music, Drama, and painting on the huge art wall, working with local artist Tinashe Chipawe to design, create and repaint to keep The Zone fresh.

Young people will be treated to a host of giveaways and special surprises at The Zone throughout the summer starting with FREE Bubble Tea on opening day for the first 50 people aged 11-18 to check in. The bubblelicious treat will also be available for the first 20 young people that check in each day thereafter at the City Square site.

Following the launch weekend, The Zone will make its home at City Square until the 3rd August before spending 10 days under Pelham Bridge from 7-17 August, until it makes its way to its last location for the summer at Moorland Community Centre 21-31 August. The Zone will be open Wednesday – Saturday: 1pm – 6pm and Fridays: 1pm – 8pm at each location.

An innovative solution to the need for spaces and activities for young people over the summer holidays, The Zone features a bespoke trailer creating an indoor space along with outdoor decking and vibrant, inflatable structures. Whether interested in trying street dance classes, drama workshops, make-up design or percussion sessions, The Zone will offer something for everyone.

Thanks to the innovative design by AirClad, The Zone is an idea that, subject to funding, can easily be adopted and installed within multiple areas of the UK at any one time, filling the very real need for spaces where young people can come together for far less expense than a traditional youth club.

Staffed by trained youth workers, everything from the design, branding and activities has been created with feedback from young people.

“Zest is incredibly excited to develop this initiative for the youth of Lincoln and, should the project prove successful, it would be great to see the idea adopted in other locations across the country so that more young people are given a space to call their own. Public services should exist to enable everybody across the community to thrive, not just survive, that’s why we really hope that this initiative in Lincoln can kick start a new way of thinking about what and how we provide spaces for young people to flourish and thrive.” – Zest Artistic Director, Toby Ealden

Anyone aged 11-18 can come to The Zone—but if you want to join in the FREE activities, a Parent or Carer will need to submit a Registration Form first at getinthezone.uk