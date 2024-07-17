At No.45, Cindy lays awake, exhausted by the events of the past two days.

Later, Cindy tries to talk to Ian, but he reveals another shocking truth. Cindy heads to The Vic for a drink where Peter tries to console her.

Meanwhile, Lauren discovers Louie has been struggling at school, and comes to blows with Kathy after she wrongly assumes that she is being insensitive about the situation.

Junior offers to put Lauren in touch with a friend of Xavier’s about Louie and they swap numbers. Peter isn’t happy to witness the interaction, but Lauren isn’t in the mood to listen to him.

Elsewhere, Anna wakes up in hospital having been spiked. Once back at The Vic, Gina tries to convince her to report the incident to the police, but she’s adamant she doesn’t want to.

Sensing Gina is overwhelmed with the situation, Freddie arrives to support Anna.

Also, after some advice from Yolande, George tells Elaine that they should start thinking about a date for their wedding.

EastEnders, BBC Two, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Joel tells an excited Dee-Dee he has booked their wedding for September 27, before they go through credit card statements with Bethany to find clues of Lauren’s whereabouts. When he receives a text from Betsy demanding more money, he heads out, telling Dee-Dee he’s off to work.

Continuing to go through the statements, Dee-Dee finds ticket transactions in Warrington and decides to check soup kitchens where a homeless woman confirms that Lauren is squatting in a local pub.

Dee-Dee calls Joel to let him know before setting off with Bethany. Will Joel make it to Lauren before Bethany and Dee-Dee?

Meanwhile, Betsy continues to take advantage of Carla, doing little work and demanding an early lunch. When she swans out of the factory, Carla heads to the police station to have a word with Lisa but has to end the conversation when Lisa says Betsy has called and is stuck in a rough part of town.

Elsewhere, as Nina calls to collect Roy from the hospital, he tries to cover his nervousness at the thought of leaving. In the café flat, Nina fusses over Roy, glad to have him home. Nina suggests that Roy spend a few days at Cathy’s in Scarborough.

Also, Rowan suggests that Leanne might like to invest £40k in the business, and Leanne is tempted. Betsy is intrigued to spy Beth letting herself into the factory and follows her.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Matty is left with some hope when he’s told about Samson’s confession, but his fears return as he’s escorted back to his prison cell to find transphobic Robbo waiting for him. Robbo goads him with violent threats – his time in prison isn’t over just yet.

Later, Matty shakes in fear in his cell, trying to block out transphobic abuse from other inmates and terrified for his life.

Meanwhile, Rose receives a mysterious message and heads to the outskirts of the village. She meets a dealer, who gives her a vial of tranquilliser and tells her to await further instruction.

Elsewhere, after they break the news to the kids, Laurel asks Jai to leave and move back into Holdgate, but she is devastated when he insists on taking Archie with him.

Also, Manpreet encourages Liam to rekindle things with Chas.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7pm