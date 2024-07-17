Today, Sky has revealed the first look images and trailer for Brassic series 6…

The latest series will see the gang reunite on screens in September. After an epic end to the last season, the gang are back with as much wild adventure and hilarity as ever. Reeling from the explosive encounter with Manolito, they set about getting their lives back in order. Only now the landscape is changing, people are getting older and the question of growing up looms in the air. But what does ‘growing up’ mean to a bunch like this?

Season 6 is a madcap journey involving man-eating crocodiles, bigamists and a naked cult. The MacDonagh’s are creating trouble again, stepping it up a gear as they get high on new-found power. And amongst all this, we’re taken on an emotional rollercoaster with some heartfelt goodbyes and new love interests on the horizon.

The images will excite fans of the beloved comedy series who can expect even more madcap adventures and precarious and thrilling escapades, with the explosive trailer featuring a speeding hearse, a crocodile, guns, swords and a life drawing class?

Brassic launched onto screens with aplomb in 2019, quickly becoming Sky’s biggest rating 60-minute comedy series ever and the show continues to be the best rating Sky Original comedy each year it has been on air. Series 7 of Brassic is in pre-production now.

Co-Creator Danny Brocklehurst:

“It’s always a delight bringing this magical show to audiences and I can’t wait for viewers to see what’s next for all of them. Showcasing series six is going to be very special. Expect the unexpected…”