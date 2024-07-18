The only awards to celebrate all arts disciplines, including a category recognising the unsung Arts Heroes behind the scenes…

The inaugural Sky Arts Awards, will be taking place on 17th September at The Roundhouse.

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts:

“The arts are crucial to our society, our economy and our culture. But they have been devalued in recent years. The Sky Arts Awards showcases the remarkable contributions of individuals and organisations across the arts sector.

“We believe it’s important to celebrate not only the performers and artists but also the countless unsung heroes: the people who run the box office, make the sets, light the stages, feed the crew, feed you, take your phone calls, all of whom work tirelessly to bring our cultural experiences to life and keep this economic powerhouse running.”

The ceremony will celebrate the diverse and vibrant landscape of British and Irish arts and culture, rewarding excellence across all the arts, and will be broadcast live on Sky Arts and Freeview. Sky Arts has been free-to-air in the UK since 2020.

Building on the fantastic legacy of the South Bank Sky Arts Awards, the Sky Arts Awards is the only event in the world that recognises the full spectrum of artistic genres, including classical music, comedy, dance, film, literature, poetry, opera, popular music, television, theatre and visual art. Also unveiled today is a first of its kind ‘Arts Hero’ category, honouring the unsung heroes whose efforts behind-the-scenes are integral to the success of the arts industry. Sky Arts invites the nation to nominate and celebrate these extraordinary individuals.

People working in the arts will be invited to nominate their Arts Hero, with the winner welcomed on-stage at the star-studded ceremony in September to receive their award. Everyone put forward will be entered into a ballot to win a pair of tickets to the awards, in recognition of their contribution to the arts.

Last year Melvyn Bragg announced he had decided to retire ‘The South Bank Show‘ after nearly 50 years. The series originally launched on LWT for ITV and was commissioned by Michael Grade. The show remained on ITV until 2010. Two years later the format was picked up by Sky Arts. The final series aired in August 2023.