The Stage Debut Awards today announces that legendary drag artist, songstress and performer Divina de Campo will be returning to host this year’s prestigious awards ceremony.

As the only awards dedicated to recognising breakthrough theatre talent, The Stage Debut Awards, in association with ATG Entertainment, occupy a unique and significant position in the theatre landscape. Following on from her unforgettable, show-stopping debut hosting last year’s ceremony, Divina’s return highlights her iconic status and unwavering support for championing newcomers and the theatre stars of tomorrow.

Divina, widely known for her appearance in the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, has since established an impressive career in Musical Theatre and carved out a reputation as a versatile and dynamic performer.

Divina de Campo:

“What’s better than hosting The Stage Debut Awards? Hosting it again! I’m so excited to be back at the most important awards of the theatre world, where we welcome the newest and best talent to the industry! I never won one myself (not bitter) but I’m overjoyed to be helping to celebrate and give out these wonderful awards to the freshest talent. All the best to all the nominees!”

Most recently, Divina has lent her impressive vocal range to the eponymous Dragfox in a new animated LGBTQ+ musical short film alongside the legendary Sir Ian McKellen. Previous roles include the evil Queen Morgiana in the Wyvern Theatre’s Snow White; The SpongeBob Musical’s Plankton and as Mary Sunshine in Chicago. She also enjoyed an award-winning performance in the revival of cult musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

The Stage Debut Awards will take place on September 29, 2024. This illustrious event brings together the previous year’s most exciting and emerging performers and creatives of the past 12 months in a special celebration that shines a special light on their outstanding professional debuts. The much-anticipated annual event will be held for the third year running in association with headline sponsor ATG Entertainment, and at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London.

The eight awards champion performers, directors, designers, writers, composers and lyricists.

The award categories are: Best Performer in a Play sponsored by Theatrical Rights Worldwide; Best Performer in a Musical sponsored by Michael Harrison Entertainment; Best Creative West End Debut sponsored by Trafalgar Entertainment; Best Director sponsored by Arts Council England; Best Designer sponsored by Preevue; Best Writer sponsored by Sonia Friedman Productions and Best Composer/Lyricist or Book Writer sponsored by Crossroads Live. The winner of the Best West End Debut Performer sponsored by Noël Coward Foundation is the only category to be determined by a public vote.

Supporters of this year’s awards include: Theatre Royal Haymarket, Cameron Macintosh, encore and Sky Arts. The shortlist of Nominees will be unveiled on August 22.