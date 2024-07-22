Jay Blades is to explore the history of a country house through the decades, in Jay Blades: A Country House Through Time…

Lucy Willis, Commissioning Editor at Channel 5:

“The series takes us through four very different decades, to give us a sense of everyday life, warts and all, of a grand country house, not just for those upstairs but for those grafting away downstairs to make it all happen. Jay is a really entertaining tour guide to take us on the journey.”

The four-part series explores the ins and outs of life upstairs and downstairs over the last 200 years, at beautiful Weston Park in Shropshire. In each episode, Jay delves into a different era, exploring the history of the Bridgeman family and staff who lived there.

The series begins in Georgian times, when the Bridgeman family first moved in. It continues through the Victorian and Edwardian era, ending with the Second World War.

Jay Blades:

“I am fascinated by history and I love hearing people’s stories, I always have been. This series allowed me to combine both these passions as well as getting a taste of what life was really like at Weston Park. I was lucky enough to get hands on experience – replicating some of the main jobs of the household – including being a chauffeur. I loved every moment of filming it and I can’t wait to share it with Channel 5 viewers.”

Jay Blades: A Country House Through Time is a Hungry Jay Media production.