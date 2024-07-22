The new series begins this afternoon…

The BAFTA-winning series returns, as two strangers are given a house, a renovation budget and just months to turn the property around.

If it makes a profit, they get to keep the cash! Simon O’Brien presents, as joiner Grant and lettings agent Kelly are given a three-floor period terrace in Llanymynech, a little village bang on the border of Powys and Shropshire.

The trouble is, the terrace is right next to one of the main roads into England. They’ve got it cheap, but everything needs doing, so the big question is… will its location blow any chance of making a profit?

And is it even worth starting? This fifth series will find out…

The Great House Giveaway, Channel 4, today at 4 pm