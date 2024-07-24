The podcast series will be heading out and about across the UK…

Sky News podcast Electoral Dysfunction has announced it will be going on tour this September with a series of special live shows around the UK. Since launching earlier this year, the podcast has reached over 2 million downloads and regularly features at the top of the podcast charts.

With co-host and Labour MP Jess Phillips now appointed in a Ministerial role, Sky News Political Editor Beth Rigby and Conservative peer Ruth Davidson will be joined by a series of special guests throughout the live shows.

Audiences can expect sharp dissection of the latest spin from Westminster and beyond, combined with plenty of lively discussion.

During what will be a significant month in global politics – the UK a few weeks into a new Government and the US in a rollercoaster convention season – the team will discuss which politicians are succeeding, and who risks having an electoral dysfunction. During the second half of the show, audiences will get their chance to ask the hosts questions and get their thoughts on the world of politics and podcasting.

Electoral Dysfunction Live, September dates:

London – Thursday 12th , Bloomsbury Theatre

, Bloomsbury Theatre Salford – Monday 16th , The Lowry, Quays Theatre

, The Lowry, Quays Theatre Liverpool – Sunday 22nd , St George’s Hall

, St George’s Hall Glasgow – Thursday 26th, The Glee Club

Tickets are available now from https://www.aegpresents.co.uk/event/electoral-dysfunction-live/