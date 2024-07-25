Connect with us

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 25th July

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, July 25.



As Sonia excitedly cooks Reiss a meal, Lauren and Martin arrive to share their reservations about Reiss. Sonia gives the pair short shrift.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is devastated when she learns about Penny’s actions, as she pleads with Phil to get her job back.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Cain and Charity remain alarmed over the state of the cottage.

Meanwhile, despite her heartbreak, Laurel allows Archie to move back in with Jai.

Elsewhere, Mandy opens up to Rhona about her financial troubles, but continues to hide them from everyone else.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm

