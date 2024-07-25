Film buffs in South Wales have been flocking to their local cinema to see the latest National Theatre Live production Nye, starring esteemed Welsh actor Michael Sheen.

Showcase Cardiff Nantgarw has become the highest-grossing cinema in the UK for the National Theatre Live production, Nye.

The play, by Welsh playwright and screenwriter Tim Price, is currently showing across the country, and tells the remarkable true story of Welsh miner turned politician, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan, the man behind the creation of the National Health Service in 1948.

The screenings have understandably been popular in Wales, in particular at Showcase Cardiff Nantgarw, close to Nye’s hometown of Tredegar, which is now the highest-grossing cinema for Nye nationwide. The production was the 100th release by National Theatre Live and the Cardiff Nantgarw cinema rarely makes the list of the top 150 cinemas across the UK.

James Dobbin, Director of Event Cinema at Showcase Cinemas:

“It is no surprise to us that the production has had the success it has had with our audiences at our Cardiff Nantagrw cinema, given its proximity to where Nye Bevan hailed.

“He is such an important figure in British and Welsh history with what he was able to accomplish, so we’re really glad that people in the local area are recognising this and enjoying watching the story played out on the big screen.”

The play, directed by Rufus Norris, originally ran earlier in the year at the National Theatre in London and received huge praise from critics and audiences alike. The performance will be screened for the last time at Nantgarw and other Showcase Cinemas across the country on Tuesday, 30th July.

To find out more and to book tickets, please visit the Showcase Cinemas website.