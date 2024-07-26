Natalie Cassidy asks ‘What’s The Big Deal?’ in a new series…

Following the success of Ricochet’s ‘Air Fryers: Are They Worth It?’ Channel 4 has commissioned the Brighton and Glasgow-based indie to make ‘What’s The Big Deal?‘, a four-part consumer affairs show fronted by actress, mum and all-around ‘hun’, Natalie Cassidy.

Natalie Cassidy:

“I am looking forward to getting to ask the questions we all want to know about must-have products. Like all of us, I love to try the latest things but as a busy mum what I really want to know is what lives up to the claims and what is the best deal?”

Across each episode, Natalie explores four talked-about products – from ice baths to teeth whiteners. With behind-the-scenes access to scientists, nutritionists and industry insiders, Natalie will investigate how these products actually work and which ones she thinks are worth the hype.

As Natalie gathers intel from a raft of experts, six charismatic British households are road-testing these products for themselves at home, then they’ll give their honest opinion on which ones they’d buy.

Clemency Green, Senior Commissioning Editor at Channel 4:

“We are delighted to be working with Ricochet and Natalie on a show that promises to cut through the noise and find out what products offer best bang for our buck.”

What’s The Big Deal? will air in hour-long slots on Channel 4 over four episodes.