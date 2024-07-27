Warwick Castle welcomed a host of famous faces yesterday…

The Warwick Castle Hotel, which officially opened its doors earlier this week, offers a unique blend of authentic history with a contemporary short-break experience, in the very heart of Warwick Castle’s 64-acre grounds. With over 60 medieval-inspired rooms, the hotel is the ideal retreat for families and history fans alike and last night the stars shone as Rachel Riley, Pasha Kovalev, Linda Robson, Tinchy Stryder and their families arrived at the landmark for a night’s stay fit for a king and queen at its new medieval-themed hotel.

TV presenter Rachel Riley MBE was joined by husband and star of the ballroom, Pasha Kovalev and their two young children. Loose Women presenter Linda Robson treated her grandchildren to the historic night’s stay and rapper Tinchy Stryder and his family were also spotted enjoying the live medieval performances in the hotel courtyard.

The attendees were given the royal welcome from the Castle’s medieval knights and princesses and were greeted by a magnificent animatronic horse with an epic knight riding on its back in the hotel foyer. The lobby came alive with talking historic portraits that humorously narrated the unique 1,100-year history of the Warwick Castle and its grounds to guests and will be continuing their unforgettable experience in the banquet hall for a feast later this evening.