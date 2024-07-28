Punjabi music mogul Diljit Dosanjh announces UK and Europe shows for the already historic Dil-Luminati Tour.

With a magnetic presence that transcends geographical borders, Diljit Dosanjh stands as an emblem of excellence in the realm of Punjabi music on the world stage. Hailing from the vibrant state of Punjab, India, Diljit has risen to become a global sensation, a shining star captivating audiences with his enchanting voice, soulful music, and power-packed performances. His repertoire of chart-topping singles includes “G.O.A.T” (236 million views), “Lover” (123 million views), and “Proper Patola” (364 million), to name a few.

Beyond the realm of music, Diljit’s talents extend to the silver screen, where he commands a legion of fans with his captivating performances. With a massive social media following and a stellar presence in Indian cinema, Diljit effortlessly juggles the roles of actor, entertainer, and influencer, captivating audiences with his undeniable charm.

Kicking off in Paris on Thursday 19th September the tour also stops in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and London before continuing onto Dusseldorf and Amsterdam.

UK and Europe tour news follows, the record-breaking, sold-out 13 date North American Tour, with his 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour, now the largest North American tour ever by a Punjabi artist. This monumental achievement not only marks a milestone for Diljit as an artist but also highlights the growing influence of Punjabi music across North America and worldwide.

UK & EUROPE DIL-LUMINATI TOUR DATES:

Thursday 19th September Paris, FR Zenith

Sunday 22nd September Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

Thursday 26th September Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

Saturday 28th September Manchester, UK Co-Op LIVE

Wednesday 2nd October Dublin, IRE 3Arena

Friday 4th October London, UK The O2

Wednesday 9th October Dusseldorf, GER PSD Bank Dome

Friday 11th October Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

Tickets go on general sale Friday 2nd August at 9am local via LiveNation.co.uk