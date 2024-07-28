Legendary Gladiators referee John Anderson has died at the age of 92.

The BBC recently revived the game show that features members of the public going head-to-head with super fit athletes in a range of physical challenges.

Anderson was the umpire for the original ITV show from 1992 to 2000, as well as the revamped Sky series in 2008.

He was known for his iconic catchphrase “Gladiator, ready! Contender, ready!” and his countdown of “Three, two, one” before each game.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Gladiatorstv wrote:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved referee, John Anderson, at the age of 92.

“Our hearts go out to his friends and family. John will forever be remembered as the iconic voice that brought us “Gladiator Ready! Contender Ready!”.

“Rest in peace John.”

The Scottish sports coach trained over 100 Olympians and was inducted into the Coaching Hall of Fame in 2002. He also held positions as the head coach for the Amateur Athletics Association of England and the Scottish national coach.

Mark Clattenburg, referee on the current BBC show, said:

“One of the most iconic voices and will always be remembered. I had the most difficult task to follow him in the new series of Gladiators and watching him keep the Gladiators within the rules will always be with me!! Rest in peace legend!!”

Olympic sprinter Jennifer Stoute, known as Rebel on Gladiators, said: “He was the best. He knew how to make us laugh and get mad toooo. Best memories.”