Today, genre-defying A Day To Remember announces their long-awaited live in London headline show.

Since their formation in 2003, A Day To Remember has steadily climbed from the underground to international acclaim, blending post-hardcore, pop-punk, and metalcore into a distinctive and powerful sound. The Florida band boasts a platinum album, two gold albums, a platinum single, and four gold singles, with every full-length release topping the Billboard Rock, Indie, and Alternative Charts. Their 2016 album Bad Vibrations debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200. The band’s staggering achievements include nearly 2 billion streams worldwide and over three million units sold.

A Day To Remember’s lineup features Jeremy McKinnon (vocals), Alex Shelnutt (drums), Kevin Skaff (guitar, vocals), and Neil Westfall (guitar, vocals).

The band will perform at the iconic O2 Academy Brixton on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Known for their high-energy live performances blending post-hardcore, pop-punk, and metalcore, A Day To Remember has a reputation for delivering incredible live shows with their dynamic presence and unmatched showmanship. This London date follows the success of their extensive U.S. tour dates and festival performances, which has left sold-out arenas and rave reviews in its wake.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning on Wednesday, July 31st. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, August 2nd at 10 am local time. Tickets are available from www.adtr.com.

A DAY TO REMEMBER 2025 UK DATE: Tue, 24 June 2025 – UK, London – O2 Academy Brixton