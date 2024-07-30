Last month Lauryn Hill announced she would be once again reuniting with The Fugees, to co-headline an extension of The Miseducation Anniversary Tour in honour of her landmark album.

Due to the great fan response, Ms. Hill and The Fugees are announcing they are adding additional European dates to the run – now also stopping in Dublin, Cardiff (as part of Cardiff Music City Festival), Cologne, a second night in Paris, Antwerp, and Hamburg.

Kicking off August 9th in Tampa, the 21-date tour will include US shows in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and more along with international dates in Ireland, UK, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden and Germany. The Fugees will co-headline all dates and YG Marley will be joining as support on select dates. The tour will feature music from The Miseducation of Ms. Lauryn Hill, The Score and more.

The newly announced UK show will be at the Cardiff Music City Festival, which is three glorious weeks of gigs, immersive music happenings, secret shows, unusual residencies, industry sessions, installations, and inventive pop-ups in the Welsh capital. Supported by the Welsh Government and Cardiff Council, the festival aims to attract 20,000 people to the city in its first year. Cardiff Music City Festival runs from September 27th 2024 – 20th October 2024. Sign up for updates and future announcements here: www.cardiffmusiccityfestival.wales

The impact that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill had on music, fashion, and American and world culture is immeasurable and continues to influence the world’s biggest artists. Entered into the Library of Congress in 2015, Ms. Hill and her Diamond-certified album achieved numerous firsts including being the first ever Hip Hop album to receive an Album Of The Year Grammy Award, being the first woman to be nominated for 10 Grammy awards in one year and being the first woman to win 5 Grammys in one night.

UPCOMING LIVE DATES UK, IRELAND AND EUROPE

Mon Oct 07 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Wed Oct 09 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

Sat Oct 12 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Mon Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Wed Oct 16 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Oct 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sat Oct 19 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Oct 22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Oct 23 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Sat Oct 26 – Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

Wed Oct 30 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Fri Nov 01 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena