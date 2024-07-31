The Phantom of the Opera this week welcomed a fresh ensemble to His Majesty’s Theatre…

The latest performers infuse Andrew Lloyd Webber’s timeless musical with new energy. This latest casting, announced by producer Cameron Mackintosh, features a blend of seasoned performers and promising newcomers, poised to captivate audiences with their talent and dedication.

Dean Chisnall, renowned for his portrayal of Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, now dons the iconic mask of The Phantom. Joining him is Joanna Ampil as Carlotta Giudicelli, bringing her extensive West End experience from productions like Miss Saigon and Les Misérables. Martin Ball reprises his role as Monsieur Firmin, while Helen Hobson and Millie Lyon step in as Madame Giry and Meg Giry, respectively. Lyon’s role marks her West End debut, promising a fresh perspective on the beloved character.

Continuing their roles are Lily Kerhoas as Christine Daaé and Joe Griffiths-Brown as Raoul, with Adam Linstead as Monsieur André and David Kristopher-Brown as Ubaldo Piangi. Eve Shanu-Wilson, part of the current cast, will continue to understudy Christine Daaé.

The Phantom of the Opera remains one of the most iconic and enduring musicals, enchanting over 160 million people worldwide. Known for its haunting score, including classics like “Music of the Night” and “All I Ask of You,” the show continues to mesmerize audiences with its romantic and dramatic flair.

With this dynamic new cast, the production is set to offer an exhilarating experience, honouring its legacy while inviting audiences to see it in a new light. The Phantom of the Opera is currently booking until March 29, 2025, ensuring plenty of opportunities to witness this revamped spectacle.

