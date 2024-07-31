The Jamie Lloyd Company have announced a season of Shakespeare at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane…

Jamie Lloyd:

“It is such an honour to be invited by Andrew Lloyd Webber to be the first company to present Shakespeare at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in decades. I could not be more thrilled to welcome three-time Academy Award nominated and BAFTA and Golden Globe winning actress, Sigourney Weaver — an international icon of stage and screen — to London. Then to collaborate again with two of the greatest actors of their generation — Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell — on one of Shakespeare’s wittiest and most tender comedies is a dream come true.”

The season begins with The Tempest starring BAFTA winner Sigourney Weaver, who is being awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, making her West End debut as Prospero; and Much Ado About Nothing starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell, both directed by Jamie Lloyd.

The two productions run at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, marking the first Shakespeare plays to be presented at the venue since Peter Brook’s production of The Tempest starring John Gielgud in 1957.

The Tempest goes on sale Wednesday 7 August at 11am. The Jamie Lloyd Company also continues its commitment to accessibility, offering 25,000 tickets at £25 across the season exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be available across the first three levels of the theatre, and go on sale at a later date. On sale dates for Much Ado About Nothing to be announced.

Sigourney Weaver:

“I am delighted to be making my West End debut in Shakespeare’s The Tempest directed by the brilliant Jamie Lloyd – and to do so in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beautiful and historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane is an extraordinary opportunity. Come and see us!”