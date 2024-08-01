OTD, August 1st 1968

ATV Today reporter Gwyn Richards finds out about the proposed sale of St. Giles’ church spire to Americans.

The church in Bredon in Worcestershire was at the time overseen by the Reverend Leonard Birch who said that the church needed expensive repairs following a lightning strike in May of 1968. However local residents are not impressed with the suggestion of the sale.

The church of St. Giles still stands today, complete with it’s 14th century spire intact. There were suggestions it was a ‘publicity stunt’ to remind the community of its value and they should possibly assist with repair costs. It was unlikely to ever be dismantled.