Show your Luxe Neutrals this summer…

Model Lilia Weddell shows off her curves in sensual underwear from UK lingerie brand Boux Avenue, fronting their latest campaign Luxe Neutrals.

The Brit model has an impressive social following with over 200 thousand followers on Instagram and has been seen at many celebrity hot spots and events over the years. The latest collection from Boux Avenue landed this week in their 27 stores and online at Bouxavenue.com. In sizes 6 to 18, with selected bras available up to a G-cup, this sublime line redefines accessible luxury lingerie priced from £16.00 to £50.00.

Lilia can be seen wearing the Petal Satin Plunge Bra a new, streamlined, contemporary bra with a cut-and-sew construction that perfectly encases the bust to give superlative support and a flattering silhouette, that will leave you feeling ready to conquer the day, and night.

The full collection consists of glamorous pieces that offer a wealth of beauty and feminine details with Boux Avenue’s signature lace details, alongside sensational luxury satin. Available in wearable shades of elegant black, oyster, champagne and chocolate brown. Lilia shows how this lingerie is truly a cut above the everyday. Lilia can be seen wearing the Harri Balconette Bra. This is a lingerie set to be adored up close and personal, where you can truly admire the exquisite craftsmanship.

The fine detailing on this glamourous set consists of eyelash lace, with satin piping running under the cups, a timeless lingerie set to upgrade your lingerie drawer this season.