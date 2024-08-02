ITN Productions is making a one-off 60-minute special documentary for Channel 4…



The programme focuses on the likely battle between Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, who looks set to secure the Democratic Presidential nomination.

Louisa Compton, Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual and Sport at Channel 4:

“Never has US politics felt more exciting or consequential than the last few weeks and Channel 4 is delighted to have ordered this reactive quick turnaround Matt Frei fronted documentary exploring the race to the White House.”

The commission from Channel 4 came hours after Kamala Harris announced her intention to enter the presidential race. Presented by Channel 4 News anchor Matt Frei, the documentary features an analysis of Trump and Harris’s history as political opponents, interviews with politicians on both sides of the Atlantic and provides a ‘temperature check’ of the US electorate with filming in key swing states.

ITN’s Managing Director of Content, Ian Rumsey:

“This is such a fascinating and hugely important story. ITN Productions specialises in high-quality documentaries, often delivered at great speed – and this programme will give a detailed sense of the choice facing voters in the United States.”

Jeremy Daldry, ITN Productions Deputy Head of UK Factual:

“As soon as Kamala Harris entered the field, the US presidential race was turned on its head. Our film reflects the drama of US politics today with original journalism and analysis. What better way to get under the skin of this important, evolving story than talking to the people who will cast their vote?”

Trump v Harris: The Battle for America will air on Channel 4 on August 7th at 9pm