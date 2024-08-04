Police are investigating “alleged malicious communication” sent to actress Amanda Abbington.

The Sun reports that the Sherlock actress received an email threatening that she would “die on stage” unless she withdraws her complaint against dancer Giovanni Pernice, her partner on Strictly Come Dancing in 2023.

Abbington is performing in When It Happens To You at the Park Theatre in Finsbury Park. Police were alerted to the theatre on Friday afternoon regarding the incident.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said:

“Police were called at around 4pm on Friday by a staff member at a theatre in Finsbury Park following receipt of an alleged malicious communication.

“There have been no arrests, inquiries are ongoing.”

Abbington claims that she was subjected to “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying” and a “toxic environment” during her time on Strictly, with issues arising in the rehearsal room during training sessions with Pernice.

Pernice, who will not be taking part in the show this year, denies any allegations of abusive or threatening behaviour and is confident that a BBC review will clear his name.