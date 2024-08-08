Journalist and documentary maker Amber Haque joins as a new co-host while Bad People veteran, criminal psychologist Dr Julia Shaw, returns…

After a long hiatus, Bad People, is back with a whole new sound and recorded from Manchester.

Journalist and documentary maker Amber Haque joins as a new co-host while Dr Julia Shaw, returns for this series to delve into thrilling true crimes.

Speaking of the podcast, presenter Amber:

“I make true crime documentaries for a living. I also spend a lot of my spare time digging into stories about crime, and connecting with people who have lived that reality, including victims and their families, police who investigated the crimes, and journalists who covered them.

“I definitely get knee-deep into cases, I love all of the twists and turns and connecting the dots, but I also feel really strongly about meeting people whose real lives are affected by this stuff and that’s actually from every angle of crime.”

The revamped 20-part series which launches on Thursday 15 August, will be co-hosted by Amber who will lay out the details and story of a case after talking to victims and detectives. Meanwhile, Dr Julia Shaw provides key insights from criminal psychology, making sure the series stays grounded in what experts are saying about why people do terrible things – and the impact of their actions on others.

Throughout this series the pair will venture into dark subjects, using real criminal cases and debunking misconceptions about the mind.

Listeners of the new-sounding pod can expect to hear stories about the lockdown pyjama killer, the Gatwick blackmailer and hear an interview with a victim of the notorious Tinder Swindler.

The new series of Bad People starts on BBC Sounds on Thursday 15 August, with one episode dropping weekly.