The final episode of this gloriously regal Channel 5 three-part series picks up the story in 1952.

This was the year Sandringham House had been owned by the royal family for 90 years. During this time it had expanded into a truly enormous home with 364 rooms, including a bachelor’s wing and stunning ballroom. But tragedy was about to strike… Nigel reveals that, on February 6th, 56-year-old King George VI died suddenly in his sleep at Sandringham House.

No one was more shocked by this news than his 25-year-old daughter Elizabeth. But the new Queen had little time to grieve; soon, she was back at Sandringham preparing for the biggest day of her life – her coronation.

Raksha Dave gets a glimpse into what life was like in Sandringham house at that time, thanks to the private diary of the man who designed the Queen’s stunning coronation dress – meanwhile JJ Chalmers discovers what was involved in Elizabeth’s first Sandringham Christmas as Queen, which kicked off some very surprising new traditions that continue to this day.

Later, JJ gets to see what Sandringham looks like from above whilst learning about the devastating flood that threatened the Estate – whilst Nigel discovers what was involved in frugal Prince Philip’s ingenious money-saving schemes at Sandringham, including a very surprising decision: opening the doors of the private country home to the paying public. Nigel reveals how, in the 1970s, eager visitors flocked into Sandringham for the bargain price of 30p per person (£1.60 in today’s money).

But by 2021, Philip’s health deteriorated and he sadly passed away on the 9th April. Just over a year later Queen Elizabeth also died, and Sandringham was inherited by their son: King Charles.

Now, Charles is the 5th generation of royal to own Sandringham, and he’s got big plans to put his own distinctive mark on the place with some surprising eco-friendly alterations. After him, Prince William will inherit the house that was first owned by his great-great-great grandfather some 160 years ago. Ultimately, we can be sure that the remarkable story of royal Sandringham is far from over.

Sandringham: A Royal Residence with Nigel Havers, Channel 5, 9 pm