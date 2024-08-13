Comedian and star of Cats Does Countdown, Jon Richardson, will be joining Absolute Radio next month…

Absolute Radio has announced today that comic Jon Richardson is to join the station from September of this year. He’ll be live every Saturday morning from 8am, either from Absolute Radio’s London studios or his very own home-built studio in his garden pub.

Jon Richardson is best known as a team captain on Channel 4’s Cats Does Countdown. He is also regularly in high demand as a guest and made several appearances on BBC One’s Have I Got News For You, The Graham Norton Show, The One Show, ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show, Channel 4’s Gogglebox and The Last Leg.

He can also be heard on podcast Down the Dog with good friend and fellow Absolute Radio presenter Matt Forde. They’ll now both be appearing on the station on the same day, with Jon taking on Saturday mornings followed by Matt’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Football afternoon show.

Jon Richardson:

‘Since I was last on the radio the only DJing I get to do is in the car with my daughter, so I’m looking forward to hearing from bands who aren’t The Wiggles or Mr Farts. I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to be part of people’s Saturday mornings and allowing my natural energy and enthusiasm for life to be shared with the Absolute Radio listeners.

‘To have the opportunity to leave booby traps in the studio for Matt Forde to discover during his Rock ’n’ Roll Football show is an added bonus I intend to grasp with both hands.’

Jon Richardson joins Absolute Radio from Saturday September 7th