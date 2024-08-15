Hits Radio has the power…

Tesco Clubcard is to become the official national partner of Hits Radio Drive, sponsoring the 4-7pm timeslot across the Hits Radio Network every weekday.

This includes Gemma Atkinson and Mike Toolan’s show across England and Wales, and Garry Spence’s show in Scotland. This sponsorship comes as latest RAJAR results revealed that the Hits Radio Network currently reaches its biggest ever audience of 7 million weekly listeners.

Murray Bisschop, UK Marketing Director, Tesco:

“We are delighted that Tesco Clubcard will be the official national partner of Hits Radio Drive, increasing awareness of the great prices and benefits offered with Clubcard while listeners ease into their evenings.

“With a Tesco Clubcard our customers can feel the power to lower prices, and partnering with Bauer on the Make Me A Winner competition means we’ll also be sharing some exclusive Clubcard offers prizes with some lucky winners.”

As part of the partnership, EssenceMediaCom has also secured the first ever sponsorship of Make Me A Winner, Bauer Media’s competition where listeners can win life-changing amounts of money across a number of its stations, including Hits Radio, Absolute Radio, KISS and Magic Radio.

Tapping into the fact that the last week of the month is when customers are most feeling the pinch, the partnership with Make Me A Winner will activate the last Friday of every month. Tesco will reward a number of entrants with exclusive Clubcard offers prizes, driving the excitement of Clubcard membership and bringing that ‘thrill of the till’ feeling customers get when they see the money they’ve saved when scanning their card to another level.

This radio activation will effortlessly tie in with Tesco’s wider ad campaign, using the same sonic branding and recognisable ‘The Power’ by SNAP! soundtrack. The Make Me A Winner activity will be further amplified on social media, integrating Tesco Clubcard into winning moments where the competition awards huge cash prizes across the Bauer Network.

Simon Kilby, MD, Bauer Media Advertising:

“It’s brilliant to see how our teams work so creatively and collaboratively with our partners; this time with Tesco and EssenceMediaCom to create a brand-new media-first offering with Make Me A Winner.

“Aligning seamlessly with Tesco’s wider marketing campaign, this sponsorship highlights the power of audio – proving how radio can be used to support TV activity as well as work on its own to engage directly with audiences to surprise, delight and create cultural moments.”