Seventy-five years on from the publication of George Orwell’s ground breaking novel 1984, casting is announced for Theatre Royal Bath Productions’ thrilling new stage version by Ryan Craig and directed by Lindsay Posner, which will play Theatre Royal Bath from 20 – 28 September 2024, followed by dates in Malvern, Poole, Guildford, Cambridge, Brighton, Richmond and Liverpool.

George Orwell’s masterpiece creates a world where every action is painstakingly monitored and controlled by a powerful regime, where independent thought and choice are relics of an almost-forgotten past.

On 4th April 1984, Winston Smith, comrade number 6079, starts a diary, a simple act which puts Winston’s life in jeopardy. A clandestine love affair with co-worker Julia further enrages the authorities, but can they truly trust each other? And what of the mysterious O’Brien? Will he help them overthrow the regime, confront them with their most terrifying fears, or worse…?

Versatile actor, comedian and musician Keith Allen(The Young Ones, The Pembrokeshire Murders, The Homecoming, Pinter 3) plays O’Brien, with Mark Quartley (BBC’s Inside Man, The Tempest, RSC) as Winston, Eleanor Wyld (Macbeth, The Merchant of Venice, Shakespeare’s Globe) as Julia and David Birrell(King John, RSC, Bodies, Netflix) as Parsons. Niamh Bennett plays the Voice of the Telescreen, with Lewis Hart as the camera operator.

Ryan Craig’s recent work includes Charlotte and Theodore, which received its world premiere at the Ustinov Studio in February 2023. Nominated as Most Promising Playwright at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in 2005, he has gone on to win acclaim for The Holy Rosenbergs and Our Class at the National Theatre, The Glass Room and Filthy Business at Hampstead Theatre.

Director Lindsay Posner returns to Bath fresh from the West End transfers of Noises Off and A View From The Bridge, and the sell-out success of The Deep Blue Sea.

Theatre Royal Bath Productions present

1984

By George Orwell

In a new adaptation by Ryan Craig

Directed by Lindsay Posner

Friday 20 September – Saturday 28 September 2024

Theatre Royal Bath

theatreroyal.org.uk

Tuesday 1 October – Saturday 5 October 2024

Malvern Theatre

malvern-theatres.co.uk

Tuesday 8 October – Saturday 12 October 2024

Lighthouse Theatre, Poole

lighthousepoole.co.uk

Tuesday 15 October – Saturday 19 October 2024

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Tuesday 22 October – Saturday 26 October 2024

Cambridge Arts Theatre

cambridgeartstheatre.com

Tuesday 29 October – Saturday 2 November 2024

Brighton Theatre Royal

trch.co.uk

Tuesday 12 November – Saturday 16 November 2024

Richmond Theatre

atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

Tuesday 19 November – Saturday 23 November 2024

Liverpool Playhouse

everymanplayhouse.com