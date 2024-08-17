A promised epic fun-fuelled weekend at the home of British motorsport…

Silverstone is now in the final countdown to its summer closing party: the much-loved Silverstone Festival over the Bank Holiday weekend (23-25 August). Offering incredible family entertainment, the three-day Festival is one of the world’s greatest motorsport events celebrating a past era with the best historic track action. It also offers fun for all the family with live music, a Foodie Fest, shopping village, fun fair rides, a Fan Zone celebrating the world of modern Formula 1 and an Adrenaline Zone.

The line-up includes:

A special tribute to three-time World Champion Ayrton Senna with the biggest ever display of his cars on show.

Headline performances from Sophie Ellis-Bexter, Busted and Olly Murs.

A star-studded line-up on the Silverstone Kitchen Live stage including 2023 MasterChef Champion, Chariya Khattiyot, and 2021 Great British Bake Off winner, Giuseppe Dell’Anno.

Celebrations to mark a decade of unrivalled success of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team with five of their cars on show including two Lewis Hamilton championship winners.

A stunning showcase of Grand Prix show cars courtesy of Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, BWT Alpine F1 Team, McLaren Formula 1 Team, in addition to the epic Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team display in the Fan Zone plus BWT Alpine F1 Team Trak Racer simulators, an F1 simulator experience, and STEM activities with Lego.

Family activities including Circus skills workshops, crazy golf, thrill rides, fun fair, mini monster trucks, axe throwing, water zorbs, the Michelin Big Wheel and much more.

Cherished classic cars displays, a Shift and Drift Zone with sideways rally cars, flame-spitting dragsters, stunt driving displays, Hot Rod cruises plus Zero Zone test drives, a Young Driver experience, and Dream Rides courtesy of the Sporting Bears.

30 hours of track action across the weekend with qualifying sessions on Friday and 20 exciting races over the weekend.

Tickets give access to both racing paddocks and all open grandstands. They also give entry to the live music concerts, the award-winning Silverstone Museum as well as most of the family festival fun and other major attractions. Evening tickets are also available from 4pm for those wanting to enjoy the last few hours of racing and the evening’s live music.

A wide range of tickets including camping and hospitality options as are available with best prices for those booking in advance of the weekend. Full details of all tickets can be found here.