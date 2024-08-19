He was the face of Sky Sports for decades…

When Sky Sports made changes to Soccer Saturday in 2021 Jeff decided to quit, announcing his departure in October. However, as Sky Sports noted in March last year; ‘Following discussions with Sky Sports, he has decided to stay on as host of Soccer Saturday for at least the 2022/23 season.’ However it really was the end of an era as in April 2023 he decided he would definately not be remaining with the broadcaster.

Jeff, who announced his decision live on air all Cilla Black style, noted his regular decisions to quit, “It’s that time of year every year when I announce I am leaving Sky Sports and Soccer Saturday but this time it is true.” He added he’d had “Thirty fantastic years on Sky.”

The former Countdown host broadcast for the last time on Sky Sports on May 28th 2023. Now in An Evening with Jeff Stelling – featuring football legends Paul Merson, Phil Thompson, Chris Kamara and the ultimate sports host Bianca Westwood – Jeff looks back on his career. With revelations, laughter, and an unparalleled insight into the world of football, this is THE show for footy fans – and its for one night only.

“Throughout the evening, Jeff will share anecdotes from his amazing career that saw him rise to fame as the recognisable face of Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, as he lets us into those behind the scenes antics.” – London Palladium PR

On the night Jeff will be joined on stage by legendary pundits Paul Merson, Phil Thompson, Chris Kamara as they chat all things football.

But it’s not all chit-chat, the audience will also get the chance to ask questions as Jeff’s Sky Colleague, Bianca Westwood, leads a Q&A. The Palladium will also be offering up the chance to buy amazing sporting memorabilia after the show to top off an unforgettable evening for sports fans.

An Evening with Jeff Stelling, Monday, March 10th 2025, The London Palladium. Ticket information.