Following a sold out and acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival Soho Theatre and Traverse Theatre are to present the London Transfer of My English Persian Kitchen…

Hannah Khalil’s life-affirming new play, from an original story by Atoosa Sepehr, will have a three-week run from 16 September to 5 October at Soho Theatre.

Playwright Hannah Khalil:

“At first, I wasn’t sure I was the right person to turn this story into a play, but after talking to Atoosa I realised it’s not a story about Iran, but one about what it is to start again. What it is to try and build a community in a new place from scratch. And that’s the story of my mum and me. That’s a story I understand. And I love cooking the food of my Palestinian heritage as a way of connecting to my roots in the same way Atoosa does. We have that in common too. I can’t wait for audiences to taste Atoosa’s story too.”

This is a drama about one woman’s quest to start again. Forced to flee with no hope of ever returning home, our heroine finds herself in an unfamiliar place. Longing for the tastes and aromas of her mother’s kitchen she starts to lovingly recreate the dishes of her childhood and homeland, and in doing so builds a welcoming community around food and discovers a new recipe for life.

Inspired by the true story of best-selling cookery book author Atoosa Sepehr, My English Persian Kitchen is a timely play which places community, identity and belonging at its very heart – all marinated in the fabulous flavours of Persia.

Isabella Nefar stars in this solo show which involves live cooking on stage of a much loved Persian dish Ash-E Reshteh, and communal sharing with the audience of Persian food.

Atoosa Sepehr:

“I didn’t realise how much I love cooking and how much I love food until I came to this country. The way that smell and taste can simply transport you to a different time and place. An important theme in the play for me is the idea that even in our lowest moments life sometimes offers a way out, an opportunity to learn and grow and ultimately to redefine who we are as individuals. Culture truly has no borders and when we migrate to a new country, we take with us aspects of our homeland that can contribute to a wonderfully rich multi-cultural society. I hope audiences will find this story an uplifting and empowering one.”

Listings Information:

Where: Soho Theatre, Upstairs

Dates: 16 Sept – 5 Oct 2024

Times: 6.45pm

Prices: £16

Booking Link: https://sohotheatre.com/events/my-english-persian-kitchen-3/#performances

Running Time: 70mins