Channel 4 has commissioned a new two-part documentary, The Trial of Lucy Letby, directed by Emmy award-winning and BAFTA-nominated director Daniel Bogado.

The documentary will examine the case of Lucy Letby, a 34-year-old former neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital who in August 2023 was convicted of murdering seven babies in her care and attempting to murder six others. Her trial, which ran for ten months from October 2022 to August 2023, was one of the longest murder trials in British legal history.

In July 2024, a retrial found her guilty of attempting to murder a seventh infant. She is currently serving fifteen whole-life terms for the offences.

“Currently in pre-production, the documentary will air on Channel 4 in two parts and also have a feature-length theatrical release. A release date has not been set. “ – Channel 4

In other Channel 4 programming news the broadcaster has commissioned The Honesty Box, a dating series to be fronted by Vicky Pattison and Lucinda Light. The nine-part reality dating experiment will air on E4.