Loose Women regular Janet Street Porter has a lifelong love of reading.

As a former journalist, she admits to being addicted to the news, devouring four national newspapers a day and reading Scandi Noir.

Speaking as part of Readly digital magazine and newspaper app’s ‘What Type of Reader are you campaign’, she says: “I’m addicted to reading the news,” she confesses. “I read four national newspapers a day and a lot of magazines. I use the Readly app as it allows me to skim read lots of different things.”

A job in her local library fuelled this passion: “I helped out at the Fulham Central Library when I was at school. The main reason for going was to read the adult books- the ones you weren’t supposed to be reading!”

But she’s not all about news and gossip though, Janet has a passion for dark thrillers, she says: ” I love thrillers from Jo Nesbø, anything Scandi Noir like Johan Theorin and Henning Mankell.”

And since moving to Norfolk, she loves to read local news too: “I have spent my fifty year working life in journalism so finding out what the locals are interested in reading about tells me a lot about the character of a place. Norwich people have a very good sense of humour. As a Norfolk resident I want to know about places to visit, where to swim, surprising museums and secret gardens, special concerts and farmers’ markets. I also enjoy feuds and planning disputes as I originally trained as an architect!”

