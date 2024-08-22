To celebrate GCSE results day today (22nd August) Showcase Cinemas is offering free popcorn to all those collecting their GCSE results across England and Wales.

Whether you’re heading off to sixth form college or starting an apprenticeship, enjoy a sweet (or salty) treat on Showcase Cinemas this results day.

To claim the fantastic offer, customers will simply need to have a ticket for a film showing at Showcase Cinemas on 22nd August and show proof they have received their GCSE results that day. On the day, with popcorn in hand, there are plenty of exciting films to help you celebrate, or forget, your results.

Students can enjoy Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s faceoff in Deadpool & Wolverine, Blake Lively starring in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel It Ends with Us or the minions who are still causing mayhem in the latest instalment of the Despicable Me franchise, Despicable Me 4.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas:

“GCSE results day is a nerve-wracking moment for any young student, so we’re hoping to ease the burden with a sweet, or salty, treat! There’s plenty of big blockbusters for film fans to enjoy, whether it’s superhero action with Deadpool & Wolverine or romance with It Ends with Us, so there’s something for everyone this results day.”

For further information, and to book tickets, visit the Showcase Cinemas website.

Terms:

One medium popcorn per customer only with a valid ticket to a screening on 22 August. Can’t be used to upgrade to a larger size. | Evidence of exam results, plus a valid ticket to a film screening on that day will need to be shown to and verified by a cashier. | Limited to one medium popcorn per person at any Showcase or Showcase Cinema de Lux location in England or Wales on Thursday 22 August only. | Valid for in cinema purchases only and not for online sales. | No refunds can be given for previously purchased popcorn. | No upgrades or substitutions allowed. | Offer available while stocks last. | Not valid in conjunction with any other offer or promotion. | We reserve the right to withdraw the promotion due to circumstances beyond our control. | Showcase Cinemas/Showcase Cinema de Lux/NATL. Amusements (UK) Ltd. shall not be liable for any failure that is caused by something outside its reasonable control. | There is no cash alternative.