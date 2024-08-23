A big gig in the capital…

Rocket-fuelled Canadian act Spiritbox have today announced their biggest London show yet. The group will perform at the legendary Alexandra Palace on 13th February, 2025. This will be Spiritbox’s only UK headline show in 2025.

Always dazzling, Spiritbox wowed fans last November with a mind-blowing collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion on her new release “Cobra” (Rock Remix) feat. Spiritbox”.

Spiritbox’s latest EP The Fear Of Fear – also released in November 2023 – continued to build on the band’s momentum from their massively successful debut album Eternal Blue, which topped charts and dominated critics’ year-end lists. The six tracks on the EP each come with a stunning, high-concept music video and the EP includes their acclaimed track “Jaded,” which garnered the band a nomination for Best Metal Performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in 2024.

Tickets for the Ally Pally gig are expected to fly as soon as they go on sale. The group’s last London shows – multiple nights at the iconic Roundhouse in Camden – sold out in minutes. Presales begin immediately, and tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 28th August. Get tickets here.

The London show reveal solves a mystery plaguing fans since the band announced their headline European tour earlier this year, but left a blank space for the venue and city next to the February 13th listing. It’s been a busy 2024 for Spiritbox, touring first with Architects and Loathe, and most recently with Korn, including a sold out Gunnersbury Park show in London earlier this month.

Last night, Spiritbox were delighted to accept the award for Best International Artist at the Heavy Music Awards 2024, celebrated at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London. Spiritbox are also set to dominate the main stage at Reading Festival today and Leeds Festival on Sunday.