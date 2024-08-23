S4C will show every Wales men’s match in the Autumn Nations Series for the next two years.

Fiji will be Wales’ first opponents on 10 November, before they host Australia on Sunday 17 November. The final challenge for Warren Gatland’s team will be against the 2023 Rugby World Cup Champions, South Africa, on Saturday 23 November. Wales’ three matches in the Autumn Nations Series will be played at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The Autumn Nations Series follow a disappointing Summer Series for Wales, having lost to South Africa at Twickenham and twice against Australia. Wales will hope to hit back against two of the world’s best teams in November this year before the start of the Six Nations in 2025.

Graham Davies, S4C’s Head of Sport:

“It’s great to be able to announce that the Wales men’s Autumn Nation Series will be live on S4C for the next two years, showing that S4C is the Home of Welsh Sport. We know how important Welsh rugby, and the international games, are to our audiences, and we are proud to be working in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. We’re grateful to have the opportunity to offer these games for free, in Welsh, on S4C.”

S4C will broadcast the Autumn Nations Series in Welsh. TNT Sports and Discovery+ will broadcast the games with English commentary. Watching S4C is the only way to see the games on free to air TV in Welsh. On television as well as on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.