Scotland’s meteoric comedy star Connor Burns is taking his new show ‘1994’ on the road for a 40+ date tour in 2024-2025 with extra performances already being added.

Following on from his extremely successful 2022 Fringe, Connor’s burgeoning reputation as “one to watch” was cemented at the 2023 Fringe when he sold out his entire run barely a week after the brochure launch in June. This year, with his Fringe run of ‘1994’ selling out just as fast, he has added extra shows, selling close to 8,000 tickets in his home city of Edinburgh throughout August.

Having achieved his dreams going from aspiring comedian to hometown hero in a short seven years, his third solo show is a triumphant return. ‘1994,’ named after the year of Connor’s birth, is an examination of how things have changed since the good old days before he was born.

2024 is not a great year to be turning 30, as Connor explains in his show—ricocheting between short gags and explosive anecdotes, whilst accompanied by chart-topping hits of the past decades. 1994 sees Connor pose the question “was everything better really back in the day?”. Stemming from looking back at his parents’ generation and what the world was like for them growing up, he explores how pop culture began in the 1950’s and how it has continued to warp our minds of the last 75 years.

Against the background of this question, Connor seeks out the comedy in everyday moments like trips to the barber and supporting Scottish football. With a healthy dose of self-deprecation, and observational skills as finely honed as ever, Connor’s latest show is a true coming-of-age for a strong new voice in comedy.

In addition to his club spots and solo touring, Connor has supported Larry Dean in the UK as well as opening for Daniel Sloss in the UK, Australia and in the premiere show of 2023’s New York Comedy Festival. Connor has closed the Sydney Comedy Festival Gala at the Sydney Opera House and also taped a set for Just For Laughs in the landmark venue. Connor will also tour 30 dates throughout Europe in 2024 in addition to across the UK and Australia in 2025. He recently filmed his previous special Vertigo for release.

Tour Dates

11 October 2024 Paisley Paisley Arts

12 October 2024 Dundee Dundee Rep

22 January 2025 Cardiff Glee

23 January 2025 Guildford G Live Studio*

29 January 2025 Inverness Eden Court

30 January 2025 Stirling Tollbooth Auditorium

31 January 2025 Perth Theatre

01 February 2025 Aberdeen Music Hall

02 February 2025 Edinburgh Lyceum

05 February 2025 Hexham Library

06 February 2025 Leeds Old Woollen

07 February 2025 Barnard Castle The Witham*

08 February 2025 Darwen Library Theatre

12 February 2025 Corby Cube

13 February 2025 Leicester Big Difference

14 February 2025 Nottingham Just The Tonic

15 February 2025 Darlington Hullabaloo*

16 February 2025 Salford The Lowry Studio

19 February 2025 Norwich Arts Centre

20 February 2025 Bristol Hen and Chickens

21 February 2025 Swindon Arts Centre

22 February 2025 Poole Lighthouse Studio

23 February 2025 Brighton The Forge

27 February 2025 Luton Hat Factory

28 February 2025 Hemel Hempstead Old Town Hall

01 March 2025 Cambridge Junction

02 March 2025 Birmingham Glee

05 March 2025 Fareham Studio One*

06 March 2025 Aylesbury Waterside Studio*

12 March 2025 Carlisle Old Fire Station

13 March 2025 Newcastle The Stand

14 March 2025 Glasgow King’s Theatre*

15 March 2025 Glasgow King’s Theatre*

28 March 2025 Kircaldy Adam Smith

Tickets and further information @ www.connor-burns.com