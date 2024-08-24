Connect with us

ATV Today

Connor Burns heats up UK comedy tour

Entertainment

Connor Burns heats up UK comedy tour

Published on

Scotland’s meteoric comedy star Connor Burns is taking his new show ‘1994’ on the road for a 40+ date tour in 2024-2025 with extra performances already being added.

Following on from his extremely successful 2022 Fringe, Connor’s burgeoning reputation as “one to watch” was cemented at the 2023 Fringe when he sold out his entire run barely a week after the brochure launch in June. This year, with his Fringe run of ‘1994’ selling out just as fast, he has added extra shows, selling close to 8,000 tickets in his home city of Edinburgh throughout August.

Having achieved his dreams going from aspiring comedian to hometown hero in a short seven years, his third solo show is a triumphant return. ‘1994,’ named after the year of Connor’s birth, is an examination of how things have changed since the good old days before he was born.

2024 is not a great year to be turning 30, as Connor explains in his show—ricocheting between short gags and explosive anecdotes, whilst accompanied by chart-topping hits of the past decades. 1994 sees Connor pose the question “was everything better really back in the day?”. Stemming from looking back at his parents’ generation and what the world was like for them growing up, he explores how pop culture began in the 1950’s and how it has continued to warp our minds of the last 75 years.

Against the background of this question, Connor seeks out the comedy in everyday moments like trips to the barber and supporting Scottish football. With a healthy dose of self-deprecation, and observational skills as finely honed as ever, Connor’s latest show is a true coming-of-age for a strong new voice in comedy.

In addition to his club spots and solo touring, Connor has supported Larry Dean in the UK as well as opening for Daniel Sloss in the UK, Australia and in the premiere show of 2023’s New York Comedy Festival. Connor has closed the Sydney Comedy Festival Gala at the Sydney Opera House and also taped a set for Just For Laughs in the landmark venue.  Connor will also tour 30 dates throughout Europe in 2024 in addition to across the UK and Australia in 2025. He recently filmed his previous special Vertigo for release.

Tour Dates

11 October 2024           Paisley                         Paisley Arts

12 October 2024           Dundee                        Dundee Rep

22 January 2025           Cardiff                          Glee

23 January 2025           Guildford                      G Live Studio*

29 January 2025           Inverness                      Eden Court

30 January 2025           Stirling                          Tollbooth Auditorium

31 January 2025           Perth                            Theatre

01 February 2025          Aberdeen                      Music Hall

02 February 2025          Edinburgh                     Lyceum

05 February 2025          Hexham                        Library

06 February 2025          Leeds                           Old Woollen

07 February 2025          Barnard Castle              The Witham*

08 February 2025          Darwen                         Library Theatre

12 February 2025          Corby                           Cube

13 February 2025          Leicester                      Big Difference

14 February 2025          Nottingham                   Just The Tonic

15 February 2025          Darlington                     Hullabaloo*

16 February 2025          Salford                         The Lowry Studio

19 February 2025          Norwich                        Arts Centre

20 February 2025          Bristol                           Hen and Chickens

21 February 2025          Swindon                       Arts Centre

22 February 2025          Poole                           Lighthouse Studio

23 February 2025          Brighton                        The Forge

27 February 2025          Luton                            Hat Factory

28 February 2025          Hemel Hempstead        Old Town Hall

01 March 2025              Cambridge                    Junction

02 March 2025              Birmingham                  Glee

05 March 2025              Fareham                       Studio One*

06 March 2025              Aylesbury                     Waterside Studio*

12 March 2025              Carlisle                         Old Fire Station

13 March 2025              Newcastle                     The Stand

14 March 2025              Glasgow                       King’s Theatre*

15 March 2025              Glasgow                       King’s Theatre*

28 March 2025              Kircaldy                        Adam Smith

Tickets and further information @ www.connor-burns.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Entertainment

To Top